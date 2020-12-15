Nvwm LLC Buys 4,124 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1,343.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,555,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,216,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.