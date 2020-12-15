Nvwm LLC Acquires New Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $137,063.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 981 shares in the company, valued at $87,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawn Lyon sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,978 shares of company stock worth $70,593,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Shares of Z stock opened at $134.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.74.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.