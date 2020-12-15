Nvwm LLC Acquires 2,524 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.74.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

