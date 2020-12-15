Nvwm LLC Acquires 25 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ASML by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,827,000 after buying an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,915.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASML by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.50.

ASML opened at $452.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $471.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.81. The stock has a market cap of $190.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

