Nvwm LLC Acquires 104 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.73. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.