Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,722 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $9,380,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Novartis by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $207.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

