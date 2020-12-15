Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Head to Head Review

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Norwood Financial and S&T Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $54.06 million 4.11 $14.22 million N/A N/A S&T Bancorp $373.04 million 2.53 $98.23 million $3.09 7.78

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. S&T Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Norwood Financial and S&T Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 S&T Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

S&T Bancorp has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.44%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 22.00% 10.25% 1.13% S&T Bancorp 7.60% 7.66% 0.99%

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats Norwood Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various loans, such as commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, mobile payment, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it is involved in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates 27 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier of New York, including 5 offices in Wayne County, 2 offices in Pike County, 4 offices in Monroe County, 2 offices in Lackawanna County, and 2 offices in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, as well as 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 76 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

