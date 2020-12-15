NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 27.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Argus raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

