Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Cut by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $215,761.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

