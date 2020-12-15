Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $26,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $6,252,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $247.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

