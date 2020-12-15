Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Norbord from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded Norbord from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Norbord from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Norbord from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

OSB stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. Norbord has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.54 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Norbord by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

