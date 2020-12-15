NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 518,761 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $3,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 812,076 shares of company stock valued at $105,300,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rowe raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

NKE stock opened at $136.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $140.57. The company has a market cap of $213.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average of $114.26.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

