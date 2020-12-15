NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $2,850,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,076 shares of company stock worth $105,300,347 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

NYSE NKE opened at $136.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $140.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

