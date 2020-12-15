Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.15.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nielsen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,408,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nielsen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,138,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.