NextGen Healthcare’s (NXGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NXGN stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

