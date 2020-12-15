NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,496 shares of company stock worth $27,785,137. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.03.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

