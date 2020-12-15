New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $54.92.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 224,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $7,725,418.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,982,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,650,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 89.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $273,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $6,248,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

