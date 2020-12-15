Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NETE stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Net Element has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Get Net Element alerts:

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Net Element will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Net Element by 790.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Net Element by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Net Element by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.