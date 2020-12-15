NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NEO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.96.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,732.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 3.13%.

In other NeoGenomics news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $749,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $14,283,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at $100,153,436.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,025,094 shares of company stock worth $43,184,751. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

