NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Declares Dividend of $0.40

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

NEO stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,732.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 2,400 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $85,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 8,333 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $291,738.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,025,094 shares of company stock worth $43,184,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

