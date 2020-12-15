NCR (NYSE:NCR) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NCR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of NCR from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $33.02 on Friday. NCR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its holdings in NCR by 1.0% in the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NCR by 46.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

