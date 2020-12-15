Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NMM stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.45.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.