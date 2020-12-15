National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Position Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 152,959 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.46% of National Oilwell Varco worth $16,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOV opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.97. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. National Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

