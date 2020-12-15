National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NHI. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.88.

NHI opened at $66.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.79. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,541,000 after buying an additional 161,946 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 928,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,957,000 after buying an additional 66,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,815,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,157,000 after buying an additional 178,095 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 420,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,329,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

