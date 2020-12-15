National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF)

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCLAF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.17.

TCLAF stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

