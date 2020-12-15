National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Australia Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

NABZY stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

