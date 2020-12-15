Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.61.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.71. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.