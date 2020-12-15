Morgan Stanley Upgrades Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to “Overweight”

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $111.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,244. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 88.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,146,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
