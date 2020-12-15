Morgan Stanley Upgrades Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to “Overweight”

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $111.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,244. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 88.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,146,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.