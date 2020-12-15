Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Announces $2.31 Dividend

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.305 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.
Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.