Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Announces $2.31 Dividend

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.305 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

