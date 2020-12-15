MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $170.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.18.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $150.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $158.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

