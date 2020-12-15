Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) vs. freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Head to Head Review

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) and freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and freenet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0.01% 0.01% N/A freenet 6.65% 14.31% 3.89%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, freenet has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and freenet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $37.18 billion 0.26 $801.53 million $2.38 11.94 freenet $3.28 billion 0.76 $213.81 million $1.67 11.74

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than freenet. freenet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and freenet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 freenet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

freenet beats Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment. The company also provides passenger and commercial ships, LNG and LPG carriers, special purpose vessels, and IT services and systems; marine machinery, engines, and structures; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts. In addition, it offers military vehicles, such as battle tanks, naval ships and maritime systems, guided weapon systems, and defense aircrafts and aero engines; and civil aircrafts and aero engines, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts. Further, the company provides railway, air brake, and automated guideway transit systems; intelligent transport systems products and solutions, such as electronic toll collection system, electronic road pricing system, and traffic management system; vibration and isolation systems; water pipes and hydraulic gates; and forklift trucks. Additionally, it offers printing and paper converting machineries, precision cutting tools, precision position feedback sensors, metals machinery, fans and blowers, and compressors and mechanical turbines; and wafer bonding, tunnel excavation and other industrial machinery products, as well as products related to environmental plants and equipment to prevent global warming and pollution. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland. This segment also provides postpaid, no-frills services, and sunrise activities, which consists landline, internet, and digital TV. The TV and Media segment offers services related to IPTV, including planning, project management, installation, operation, services, and marketing of broadcast-related solutions for business-clients in the radio and media sectors, and DVB-T2 services for end users. The Other/Holding segment provides e-commerce/advertising services; digital products and entertainment formats for downloading, displaying, and use on mobile devices; develops and provides communication and IT solutions, and other services; and payment services. It offers Freenet TV for terrestrial TV and waipu.tv for IPTV. The company provides its services under mobilcom debitel, freenet.de, GRAVIS, media broaadcast, klarmobile.de, freenet digital, freenet energy, EXARING AG, callmobile, vitrado, freenet BASICS, freenet MOBILE, freenet SMARTCARE, freenet SMARTHOME, CHECKTECH, OJOM, VEIN, CARMADA, THE CLOUD, and freenet Business. It operates approximately 560 mobilcom-debitel stores, as well as operates GRAVIS stores for digital lifestyle products. The company sells its products through approximately 420 electronic stores; and online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in BÃ¼delsdorf, Germany.

