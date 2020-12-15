Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of MITK opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.10 million, a PE ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 31,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $431,769.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,393.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex W. Hart sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 232,113 shares of company stock worth $3,048,924 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.