Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $73.53 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 54.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $837,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

