Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.09.

MSFT stock opened at $214.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

