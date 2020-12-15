Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,195 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,766 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 30,538 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 127,910 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $7,875,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 25,193 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

