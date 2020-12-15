Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $80.00 at Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.91.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,347,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.