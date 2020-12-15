MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

