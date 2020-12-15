Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

NYSE:SJM opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average is $112.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

