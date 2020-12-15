Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,596 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,746,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,575,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist raised their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.04.

Analog Devices stock opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.21. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,377 shares of company stock worth $9,280,590. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

