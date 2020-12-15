Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 911 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vistra by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vistra by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 885,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $2,465,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

