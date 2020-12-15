Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 85,396 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,396 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 1.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 908.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 93,482 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.