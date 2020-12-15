Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,797 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,467 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after buying an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

Shares of BA opened at $228.62 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.88. The firm has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

