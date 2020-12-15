Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,184 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 999,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,402,000 after acquiring an additional 806,809 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 68,245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 485,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 409,518 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 37,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $2,337,603.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,440.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,992 shares of company stock worth $8,241,433. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of STX stock opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

