Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PACCAR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 613,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,281,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.81.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

