Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in NRG Energy by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,681,000 after buying an additional 1,856,550 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,934,000 after buying an additional 265,947 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,766,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,739,000 after buying an additional 990,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,921,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,125,000 after buying an additional 1,038,771 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.