Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,681,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $216.41 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.90 and a 200-day moving average of $203.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

