Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 59.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 404,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,411 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $2,768,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 50.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 307,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

CS opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0761 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

