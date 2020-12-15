Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $7,623,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $2,224,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 46.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

AMT stock opened at $216.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.08. The company has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.27. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,268 shares of company stock valued at $5,419,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.