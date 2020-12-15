Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 72,471 Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 2.06% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

