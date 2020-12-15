Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 58 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 232.3% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $298.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.59 and a 200 day moving average of $318.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

